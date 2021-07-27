Bulgaria Air Adds New Flights to Regular Schedule in August and September

To meet growing demand and an increase by more than 40 per cent in bookings, Bulgaria Air increases its flights from Sofia to Moscow, Amsterdam, Palma de Mallorca, Madrid and Larnaka, in August and September, the air carrier said.



Starting from August 3, Bulgaria Air, in partnership with Russia's Aeroflot, will have ten flights weekly between Sofia and Moscow, two more: Tuesdays and Thursdays, from the current eight flights.



In August 10-30, in addition to the current daily flights to Amsterdam, there will be a second flight on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays.



The air carrier will also offer more frequent flights to Madrid, Palma de Mallorca, and Larnaka during the busy summer season.



As of September 19, Bulgaria Air will offer direct flights to Dubai.