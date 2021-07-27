Bulgaria Air Adds New Flights to Regular Schedule in August and September

Business | July 27, 2021, Tuesday // 12:56
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Air Adds New Flights to Regular Schedule in August and September

To meet growing demand and an increase by more than 40 per cent in bookings, Bulgaria Air increases its flights from Sofia to Moscow, Amsterdam, Palma de Mallorca, Madrid and Larnaka, in August and September, the air carrier said.

Starting from August 3, Bulgaria Air, in partnership with Russia's Aeroflot, will have ten flights weekly between Sofia and Moscow, two more: Tuesdays and Thursdays, from the current eight flights.

In August 10-30, in addition to the current daily flights to Amsterdam, there will be a second flight on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays.

The air carrier will also offer more frequent flights to Madrid, Palma de Mallorca, and Larnaka during the busy summer season.

As of September 19, Bulgaria Air will offer direct flights to Dubai. 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria Air, new flights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria