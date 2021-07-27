Yellow Code for High Temperatures in Most Parts of Bulgaria

The high temperature yellow code is valid for 16 regions of the country. This is indicated on the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

The warning is valid for the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Gabrovo, Lovech, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Kardzhali, Plovdiv, Smolyan, Pazardzhik, Blagoevgrad and Kyustendil.

High daily temperatures are expected in these areas, with the maximum being between 35 ° -38 °C.

Overall the forecast iis for a sunny today. A light wind will blow, mostly from the east.

The hot weather will continue and the prevailing maximum temperatures will be between 32 and 37 degrees C.

Black Sea

It will be sunny over the Black Sea coast.

A breeze will keep the temperatures a little lower than the rest of the country.

Maximum temperatures will be between 28 and 31 degrees C. The temperature of the sea water is about 26 °C.The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

The mountains

It will be sunny over the mountains. In the afternoon over Southwestern Bulgaria will develop insignificant cumulus clouds. Light to moderate north wind will blow in the high and open parts of the mountains.

It will be warmer than usual with a maximum temperature of 1200 meters around 29 degrees, at 2000 meters - around 23 degrees C.