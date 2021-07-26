Еmblematic Devil's Bridge in Ardino to Apply for UNESCO World Heritage List

Ardino Municipality, Kardzhali District, will apply to UNESCO for including the emblematic Devil's Bridge in the list of world cultural and natural heritage. The stone structure was built in the 14th century and was one of the main road connections of the Rhodope Mountains with the Aegean Sea. It has a unique architecture, and the legend has it that the devil comes to look at his reflection in the water under the bridge at a certain time of day.

Every summer the area is visited by hundreds of tourists and is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. Currently, a cobblestone walkway and two fountains are being built there with funds under the INTERREG V-A Greece - Bulgaria programme./BNR