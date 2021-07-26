Еmblematic Devil's Bridge in Ardino to Apply for UNESCO World Heritage List

Society | July 26, 2021, Monday // 19:03
Bulgaria: Еmblematic Devil's Bridge in Ardino to Apply for UNESCO World Heritage List peika.bg

Ardino Municipality, Kardzhali District, will apply to UNESCO for including the emblematic Devil's Bridge in the list of world cultural and natural heritage. The stone structure was built in the 14th century and was one of the main road connections of the Rhodope Mountains with the Aegean Sea. It has a unique architecture, and the legend has it that the devil comes to look at his reflection in the water under the bridge at a certain time of day.
Every summer the area is visited by hundreds of tourists and is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. Currently, a cobblestone walkway and two fountains are being built there with funds under the INTERREG V-A Greece - Bulgaria programme./BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria