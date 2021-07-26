COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Bourgas District Moves back from Green to Yellow Zone

Bulgaria’s Bourgas district has been re-designated as Covid-19 yellow zone as the number of cases has started to increase since last week.

According to data from the regional health inspectorate on July 26, there are 25 cases per 100,000 population.

By order of the caretaker health minister, today, the crisis management staff will hold a meeting, at which the health authorities and mayors of 13 municipalities will discuss the preparedness of the hospitals.

The number of Covid-19 beds is likely to be increased. Anti-epidemic measures will also be discussed.

