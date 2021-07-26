Survey: 8.9 Percent of Bulgarians Approve of Caretaker Cabinet

Public opinion of the caretaker cabinet is, at this point, positive – 58.9% approve of it, 28.8% do not. This is connected with President Rumen Radev’s traditionally high credibility – 64.3%, indicates an opinion poll within the frameworks of an independent research programme by Gallup International Balkan conducted “face to face” in the period from 30 June to 7 July among 1,010 adults in Bulgaria.

26.3% of the respondents say that the country is moving in a positive direction, 52% uphold the opposite view. By way of comparison, in the autumn of 2020 the share of people who held a positive view was16%, and a negative view- 67%.