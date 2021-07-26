Weather in Bulgaria: The Hottest July Week is Coming

A relatively long period begins with very high temperatures for our latitudes. A powerful stream of hot African air is being transmitted to the south-eastern regions of Europe, which will determine the weather for the next 10 days.

On Monday, the value of the thermometers in the early afternoon will be between 31 and 36 degrees. It will be warmest in the western and some central regions of Northern Bulgaria along the Danube and in the southwest along the valley of the river Struma and in the Upper Thracian lowland.

On Monday over the mountains will be sunny and relatively quiet with temperatures from 21 to 27 degrees depending on altitude. Around the coast thermometers will show about 28-30 degrees, the sea water temperature is about 26-27 degrees. The sea waves are weak, with a maximum wave height of about a meter, a meter and a half, mostly on the southern shores.

From Tuesday to the end of the week the weather remains hot, and every day the afternoons will be a degree or two warmer. During the well-known in the folk traditions days of "heat" the temperatures will be in the range of 35-40 degrees. Values ​​above 40 degrees will be measured in some parts of the country.