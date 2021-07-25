Restriction for Trucks on Hemus Highway

Society | July 25, 2021, Sunday // 11:54
The Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) announced that it will stop the movement of trucks over 12 tons in a 17-kilometer section of the Hemus motorway for a little more than 24 hours.

From 12 noon on July 25 (Sunday) to 2 pm on July 26 (Monday) the traffic of heavy trucks between the 47th and 30th km of the motorway in the direction of Sofia is stopped.

The restriction is imposed to facilitate traffic through the Echemishka tunnel, where traffic passes in both directions in the pipeline to Varna due to repairs in the pipeline of the facility in the direction of Sofia.

The trucks will be diverted at the 47th km at the road junction "Botevgrad" on road II-17, on the road I-1 Botevgrad - Sofia and at the road junction "Vitinska reka" at the 30th km they will return to the motorway.

