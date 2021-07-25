COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 54 New Cases

July 25, 2021, Sunday
The new cases of coronavirus for the last 24 hours in our country are 54. 9,402 tests in total were performed (slightly more than 0.5 percent positive samples).

For the past 24 hours, not a single person has died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal. The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria reached 423,629.

 A total of 18,193 people have died in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 7,291 active cases.

711 people are hospitalized, including 77 in the intensive care unit.

Thirteen people with a positive coronavirus test have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cured patients in our country is 398,145. Since the beginning of the campaign, 1,966,097 doses of vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria, including 3,540 for the past 24 hours.

