Bulgaria Set to Drasrtically Increase Pensions as of 1 October

Business | July 24, 2021, Saturday // 13:06
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Set to Drasrtically Increase Pensions as of 1 October

Bulgaria’s caretaker government plans to increase all pensions from 1 October this year, announced Finance Minister Asen Vassilev, adding that if parliament supports his proposals, no pensioners in Bulgaria will be living below the poverty line by autumn.

Currently, nearly 43% of retirees in Bulgaria receive a monthly income below €190, which is the official poverty line. After 1 October, they must receive at least this amount, a move that will affect 431,000 people in the poorest country in the EU.

The maximum pension in the country will be increased by €30, to €760 per month. By the end of the year, Bulgaria will spend approximately €1 billion more on social services. The money is provided by the increased revenues in the budget. A significant portion of these additional costs is earmarked for social, health and business support during the pandemic.

For the first time, liberal economic analysts and trade unions in the country are unanimous in support of increasing social spending.

“I support the macroeconomic line of thinking in the update,” commented Open Society macroeconomist Georgi Angelov. According to him, this is the way out of the crisis.

“Both this year and next, the budget must remain stimulating, so that we move towards more revenue growth, and not tighten our belts and cause a recession,” Angelov said.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, pensions, increase
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria