COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 135 New Cases, 7,250 Active Cases

135 are the new cases of COVID-19 in our country. The tests performed for 24 hours are 18419. The positive samples are 0.73% of all tests, according to the data in the Unified Information Portal.

The active cases are 7250. There are 706 people in hospital, 75 in intensive care units.

Four people died in the last 24 hours, and a total of 18,193 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cured for the day are 232, and the total so far are 398132.

There are no registered new infections in 3 districts. These are Vidin, Sliven and Kyustendil.

The vaccines delivered for the day are 18,419.