COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 135 New Cases

The new cases positive for coronavirus in the country are 135, which is an increase of 14 people on a daily basis. 18,419 tests were performed, or 2,577 more than in the previous 24 hours.

Total percentage of positive samples decreases slightly - from 0.76% to 0.73%.

The total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria are already 423,575. Active cases are decreasing and are now 7,250, which is 101 less than in the previous report.

There is also a decline of patients in hospitals, with 706 hospitalized, which is 36 people less for 24 hrs period.

The number of people accommodated in intensive care units is also decreasing and they are 75 - 6 less on a daily basis.

232 people have been registered as cured and so the total number of recovering from the infection is now 398,132.

Four people fell victim to COVID-19.

Thus, the total number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 18 193.

For the last day there are 10 463 administered vaccines, 5822 are the first dose, 4641 are the second dose.