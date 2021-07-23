Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and Calm

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 23, 2021, Friday // 10:38
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and Calm pixabay.com

The weather in Bulgaria on Friday will be sunny. In the eastern half of the country there will be moderate winds from north-northeast. Temperatures will rise and daytime highs will be between 27 °C and 32 °C.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea coast, with slight breeze in the afternoon hours. Maximum temperatures will be between 26 °C and 29 °C, slightly higher than the sea water temperature.
Above the mountains it will be mostly sunny, in the afternoon some cloudy spells are expected but almost no precipitation. Moderate to strong winds from the north-northeast are expected. Daytime highs at 1,200 metres will be about 20 °C, at 2,000 meters - about 13 °C.
On Saturday, sunny weather with some cloudy spells is expected. On Sunday it will be mostly sunny and temperatures will be rising./BNR

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria