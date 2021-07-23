Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and Calm

The weather in Bulgaria on Friday will be sunny. In the eastern half of the country there will be moderate winds from north-northeast. Temperatures will rise and daytime highs will be between 27 °C and 32 °C.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea coast, with slight breeze in the afternoon hours. Maximum temperatures will be between 26 °C and 29 °C, slightly higher than the sea water temperature.

Above the mountains it will be mostly sunny, in the afternoon some cloudy spells are expected but almost no precipitation. Moderate to strong winds from the north-northeast are expected. Daytime highs at 1,200 metres will be about 20 °C, at 2,000 meters - about 13 °C.

On Saturday, sunny weather with some cloudy spells is expected. On Sunday it will be mostly sunny and temperatures will be rising./BNR