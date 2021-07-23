Newly Infected with COVID-19 in Bulgaria are Growing

121 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Bulgaria during the last 24 hours. They were identified after 15,842 tests were performed. This means that the percentage of infected is 0.8, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

There are two people who died of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The cured for the same period are 69.

742 people remain in hospital, 81 of them in intensive care units.

For the last 24 hours in Bulgaria 11 349 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been given.