Police Chase and Car Crash Closed Temporarily Trakya Motorway
Serious accident hampered traffic on the Trakya motorway this morning after a driver refused to stop at a police signal, the Interior Ministry's press office said.
The incident happened in the Plovdiv section of the motorway around 9 o'clock.
A driver of a Volkswagen traveling in the direction of Burgas, instead of obeying the police order, turned on the gas and continued on his way.
In the area of the 112th km, his car passed between two other cars going side by side and collided with one of them.
The car was smashed by the impact, and according to initial data, there is a seriously injured woman inside, who is to be taken out with the help of specialized fire equipment.
The driver was detained on the spot.
Until the case is completed, the cars are redirected from the 90th km through Pazardzhik, pass through Plovdiv and return to the motorway, police source clarifies.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Unmarked Police Car Hit Child on Crosswalk,Who Later Died in Hospital
- » Floods in Germany: Over 90 People Killed, 618 Injured in Ahrweiler District
- » Report Released on Most Likely Version for MiG-29 Crash in June
- » Turkey Bus Accident Kills 12, Injures 26
- » Dozens of Cars with Flat Tires in Sofia
- » Incident: Bear Attacked a Woman in Park Belitsa