There is Such a People is Starting Negotiations to Form a Government

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 22, 2021, Thursday // 11:05
Bulgaria: There is Such a People is Starting Negotiations to Form a Government

The largest parliamentary party "There is Such a People" (ITN) is starting negotiations to form a government, BGNES reports. The consultations will take place in the next three days, and an invitation for a meeting has been unofficially addressed to the leaders of the BSP, "Stand up BG! We are coming" and Democratic Bulgaria. The official letters will be sent today to all parties, except GERB.

Earlier this week, after a meeting of the ITN parliamentary group, MP Ivaylo Valchev announced that talks would begin when parliament is constituted.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria