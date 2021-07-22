There is Such a People is Starting Negotiations to Form a Government

The largest parliamentary party "There is Such a People" (ITN) is starting negotiations to form a government, BGNES reports. The consultations will take place in the next three days, and an invitation for a meeting has been unofficially addressed to the leaders of the BSP, "Stand up BG! We are coming" and Democratic Bulgaria. The official letters will be sent today to all parties, except GERB.

Earlier this week, after a meeting of the ITN parliamentary group, MP Ivaylo Valchev announced that talks would begin when parliament is constituted.