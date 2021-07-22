There is Such a People is Starting Negotiations to Form a Government
The largest parliamentary party "There is Such a People" (ITN) is starting negotiations to form a government, BGNES reports. The consultations will take place in the next three days, and an invitation for a meeting has been unofficially addressed to the leaders of the BSP, "Stand up BG! We are coming" and Democratic Bulgaria. The official letters will be sent today to all parties, except GERB.
Earlier this week, after a meeting of the ITN parliamentary group, MP Ivaylo Valchev announced that talks would begin when parliament is constituted.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Parliament Discusses Dismissal of Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev
- » Iva Miteva from ITN Еlected National Assembly President Оnce Мore
- » Bulgarian President Ready for Consultations and Handing Government-forming Mandate
- » President Radev Awards Madara Horseman Order 1st Degree to Ambassador of the Netherlands to Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria Elects: Stand up! Thugs out! and Democratic Bulgaria Ready to Negotiate with ITN
- » Almost 170 Forest Fires in 24 Hours in Bulgaria