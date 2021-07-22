Weather in Bulgaria: Warm and Dry Period Begins

Another warm and relatively dry period begins. No precipitation is expected today. If there are any, they will be in isolated places in the mountainous and foothill areas, mostly in the Fore-Balkans and the central Stara Planina. Temperatures in the afternoon will be between 25 and 30 degrees. Wind with noticeably stronger gusts is expected in Eastern Bulgaria.

In the mountains - friendly with conditions for light rain in isolated places in the Balkan Mountains in the afternoon. Temperatures in the warm part of the day - from 12 to 20 degrees.

Around the coast - no precipitation, windy with temperatures from 26 to 29 degrees. Sea water - temperature 26-27 degrees, but with excitement. The height of the waves on the open shores will be around and over a meter.

Until the end of the week, there will be local thunderstorms in Southwestern Bulgaria on Saturday. From Monday to the end of the month the weather will be hot with temperatures in certain places again in the range of 35-40 degrees.