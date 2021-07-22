COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 96 New Cases
pixabay.com
96 people were newly infected with coronavirus for the past 24 hours. This is 0.7% of 14,673 tests performed, the Unified Information Portal announced.
As of yesterday, 726 patients have been hospitalized, 80 of them in intensive care units.
Three people died, 183 were cured and 11,081 vaccines were given.
