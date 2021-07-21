Bulgaria Will Donate 172,500 Vaccines to Kingdom of Bhutan
Bulgaria will donate 172,500 Vaccines to Kingdom of Bhutan.
On July 22, 172,500 vaccines with the manufacturer AstraZeneca will be transported from Bul Bio - NCIPD to Sofia Airport, the Ministry of Health announced.
On July 14 the Council of Ministers adopted a Decision approving a draft agreement for the donation of vaccines against COVID-19 between the Republic of Bulgaria, the Kingdom of Bhutan and AstraZeneca.
The government also decided on a draft bilateral agreement for the donation of vaccines against COVID-19 between the Republic of Bulgaria and the Kingdom of Bhutan.
