Bulgaria Will Donate 172,500 Vaccines to Kingdom of Bhutan

Society | July 21, 2021, Wednesday // 23:59
Bulgaria will donate 172,500 Vaccines to Kingdom of Bhutan.

On July 22, 172,500 vaccines with the manufacturer AstraZeneca will be transported from Bul Bio - NCIPD to Sofia Airport, the Ministry of Health announced.

On July 14 the Council of Ministers adopted a Decision approving a draft agreement for the donation of vaccines against COVID-19 between the Republic of Bulgaria, the Kingdom of Bhutan and AstraZeneca. 

The government also decided on a draft bilateral agreement for the donation of vaccines against COVID-19 between the Republic of Bulgaria and the Kingdom of Bhutan.

