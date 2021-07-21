Bulgarian Recovery Plan Published for Discussion
The revised Plan for Recovery and Sustainability of Bulgaria has already been published for public discussion, Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov said.
In the new version of the Plan, more funds for education, healthcare and the social sphere have been allocated. The focus on the energy sector has been strengthened to meet the European institutions' desire for higher ambitions. In discussions with the EC, a full consensus has not yet been reached on a faster green transition. "It is not right for a caretaker cabinet to make such significant commitments as those concerning the long-term development of the coal regions," Pekanov said./BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Iva Miteva from ITN Еlected National Assembly President Оnce Мore
- » Bulgarian President Ready for Consultations and Handing Government-forming Mandate
- » 46th National Assembly Opened Its First Plenary Session Today
- » Day Prior to First Parliamentary Session - Rise Up! Thugs Out! Changed Name to "Rise up BG! We Are Coming!"
- » Caretaker Regional Minister Komitova Dismissed Board Chairman of Road Infrastructure Agency
- » President Radev Awards Madara Horseman Order 1st Degree to Ambassador of the Netherlands to Bulgaria