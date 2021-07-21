Bulgarian Recovery Plan Published for Discussion

The revised Plan for Recovery and Sustainability of Bulgaria has already been published for public discussion, Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov said.

In the new version of the Plan, more funds for education, healthcare and the social sphere have been allocated. The focus on the energy sector has been strengthened to meet the European institutions' desire for higher ambitions. In discussions with the EC, a full consensus has not yet been reached on a faster green transition. "It is not right for a caretaker cabinet to make such significant commitments as those concerning the long-term development of the coal regions," Pekanov said./BNR