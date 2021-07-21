Iva Miteva from ITN Еlected National Assembly President Оnce Мore
With 137 votes for, one against and 99 abstained, Iva Miteva from ITN (“There Is Such a People”) was elected President of the 46th National Assembly.
Her nomination was supported by ITN, Democratic Bulgaria, “Stand Up BG, We Are Coming!”, and, in part by the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF). The only vote against was that of Georgi Kadiev from the Bulgarian Socialist Party for Bulgaria. Kadiev stated, explaining his negative vote, that the reason was the lack of dialogue in making the nomination.
The Vice Presidents elected are: Viktoria Vassileva from ITN, Rositsa Kirova – GERB-SDS, Kristian Vigenin - Bulgarian Socialist Party for Bulgaria, Atanas Atanasov - Democratic Bulgaria, Mikaddes Nalbant – MRF and Tatyana Doncheva – “Stand UP BG, We are Coming!”/BNR
