Bulgarian President Ready for Consultations and Handing Government-forming Mandate

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 21, 2021, Wednesday // 11:50
Bulgaria: Bulgarian President Ready for Consultations and Handing Government-forming Mandate

Bulgaria cannot afford to waste more time. We need to have a cabinet with broad parliamentary and public support. This was what President Rumen Radev said before the opening of the first sitting of the newly elected 46th National Assembly.

The big task for our MPs is to restore parliamentarism, strengthen statehood, create effective legislation, real parliamentary control over the executive power, but the most important immediate task is forming a regular cabinet, the President said. Radev vowed not to delay handing of the mandate to form a regular government./BNR

