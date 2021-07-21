46th National Assembly Opened Its First Plenary Session Today

The oldest MP in the 46th parliament - Mika Zaykova from the party "There is such a people", opened the first sitting of the National Assembly with a solemn greeting.

"For the second time I have the honor to open the first session of the National Assembly. The first thing I want to tell you is: I hope to see smiling faces and readiness of each of you to share your knowledge and skills for the benefit of Bulgaria," said Mika Zaykova.

"We are obliged to get together and start working - to structure the National Assembly, to elect a government, is the most important thing," stressed Mika Zaykova.

She once again called on MPs for reason, less confrontation and dialogue.

"Don't forget who sent you here and why, said the oldest member of parliament in the 46th parliament. Good luck, ladies and gentlemen! I expect a hard work from you," she told the lawmakers.

Deputies took the oath: "I swear in the name of the Republic of Bulgaria to abide by the Constitution and the laws of the country and in all my actions to be guided by the interests of the people. I have sworn."

Then the anthems of the Republic of Bulgaria and Europe sounded.