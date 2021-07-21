Ex-boss of National Security State Agency Detained for Poaching

Former chairman of the State Agency for National Security (SANS) Dimitar Georgiev has been detained for poaching, BNR reports.

Police arrested him near the Blagoevgrad village of Sushitsa after a report of illegal hunting in the area.

According to information from the national radio, three more people were detained together with him. One of them is a current employee of SANS, the other is the owner of the football team "Vitosha" (Bistritsa), where former Prime Minister and leader of GERB Boyko Borisov played. According to Nova TV, this is Sergei Tashkov.

After a search of the group's cars several hunting weapons were found as well as a large quantity of ammunition and a killed wild animal.

An investigation has been launched in the case in the prosecutor's office in Blagoevgrad, BNR clarifies.

At the end of May, the caretaker cabinet proposed to President Rumen Radev to dismiss Dimitar Georgiev, head of SANS. Prime Minister Stefan Yanev said Georgiev had made politically motivated decisions.

On May 26, the president signed a decree on a proposal by the Council of Ministers for his release and by another decree appointed Plamen Tonchev as head of the agency.