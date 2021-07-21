COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 145 New Cases

The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 145 from 15,953 tests, the daily report on the Unified Information Portal shows on July 21.

The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 423,223.

The active cases are 7,391.

722 patients are in hospitals currently, 82 of them being in intensive care.

During the past 24 hours: