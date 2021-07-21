COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 145 New Cases
The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 145 from 15,953 tests, the daily report on the Unified Information Portal shows on July 21.
The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 423,223.
The active cases are 7,391.
722 patients are in hospitals currently, 82 of them being in intensive care.
During the past 24 hours:
- 285 recoveries, bringing the total to date to 397,648
- 10,002 administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines, bringing the total to date to 1,929,703
- 7 Covid-19 related deaths, thus the death toll to date is 18,184.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19: France Introduce Special Covid Pass while New Cases Peak
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 113 New Cases, 8 Districts without Infections
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 35 New Case, 15 Areas without Infections
- » COVID-19: Vaccination of Health Workers in World Lagging Behind
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: No New Cases in Last 24 Hrs
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 76 New Cases, 7 Areas without Infections