Bulgaria: Yellow Code for Strong Wind Today

Yellow code for strong wind is in force for 13 regions of the country today, according to a reference on the NIMH website.

These are Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik and Kardzhali. In these areas will blow temporarily strong wind from west-northwest up to 20-22 m /s.

Sunny weather will prevail during the day. Cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will develop over Eastern Bulgaria and in some places, mainly in the extreme northeastern regions, there will be rain with thunders.

Maximum temperatures will be mostly between 27 ° and 32 °C.

At the seaside atmospheric pressure is close to the average for the month and will increase. Sunny weather will prevail. Mostly over the northern coast will develop cumulus clouds, but only in isolated places it will rain and thunder.

The wind will be mostly moderate from west-northwest. Maximum temperatures will be 30 ° -32 °C.

The temperature of the sea water is 27 °C. The sea wave will be about 2 points.

Sunny weather will prevail over the mountains. Before noon there will be more significant temporary increases in cloudiness, and in the afternoon there will be cumulus clouds, but only in isolated places, mainly in the Rila-Rhodope region it will rain lightly.

A moderate to strong northwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 21 °C, at 2000 meters - about 12 °C.