Day Prior to First Parliamentary Session - Rise Up! Thugs Out! Changed Name to "Rise up BG! We Are Coming!"

The parliamentary group "Stand up! Get out! ” changed his name. It will now be called "Rise up BG! We are coming!".

This was announced at a briefing by the chairwoman of the parliamentary group Maya Manolova. She also said that the parliamentary leadership of the formation was elected at a meeting.

"I will be the chairman of the parliamentary group and Nikolay Hadzhigenov will be the deputy chairman. We have also elected two secretaries," Manolova said.

According to her, the party's priorities remain the same - ousting the mutts from power, raising the incomes of Bulgarian citizens, recalculating pensions, supporting businesses with a focus on small and family businesses.

"A revision of the current government, support of the citizens against the monopolies, judicial reform will be made," Manolova stressed, adding that the party is ready with the first bills, which will be submitted at the first sitting of the 46th National Assembly on Wednesday.

"Rise up BG! We are coming!" does not want ministers and positions in the new government. We have our causes, priorities and bills.

"We will insist that the problems of the people are in the agenda of the new government. People expect change in their pockets."

The first steps of the next government should be aimed at solving people's problems and improving their way of life, Manolova was categorical.