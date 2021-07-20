Caretaker Regional Minister Komitova Dismissed Board Chairman of Road Infrastructure Agency

Politics | July 20, 2021, Tuesday // 23:57
Bulgaria: Caretaker Regional Minister Komitova Dismissed Board Chairman of Road Infrastructure Agency

Caretaker Regional Development and Public  Works Minister Violeta Komitova dismissed on Monday the previously appointed by her Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) Management Board Chairman, Apostol Minchev, her Ministry said on  Tuesday.

Minchev has single-handedly decided to halt all reconstruction works implemented by the Agency.

He sent a letter to halt all works and remove equipment until further notice.

Minchev's decision runs against the policy of the Regional Development Ministry. The letter to halt all projects for repair  and reconstruction of roads on the national network has in effect blocked the operation of construction companies.

Later BTA learnt from the Regional Development and Public Works Ministry that  Minister Komitova has dismissed also Ivaylo Denchev, member of  RIA's Management Board.

Meanwhile Minister Komitova said that a document authorizing payments has been found and speculated that these may be companies close to the dismissed RIA leadership.

At the end of May Apostol Minchev was appointed Chair of the RIA  Management Board and Vesselin Peykov and Ivaylo Denchev were designated as members of the Agency's Management Board.

Komitova has invited all mayors and companies affected by Minchev's order to a meeting on July 23. /Bta

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria