Caretaker Regional Minister Komitova Dismissed Board Chairman of Road Infrastructure Agency

Caretaker Regional Development and Public Works Minister Violeta Komitova dismissed on Monday the previously appointed by her Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) Management Board Chairman, Apostol Minchev, her Ministry said on Tuesday.



Minchev has single-handedly decided to halt all reconstruction works implemented by the Agency.



He sent a letter to halt all works and remove equipment until further notice.



Minchev's decision runs against the policy of the Regional Development Ministry. The letter to halt all projects for repair and reconstruction of roads on the national network has in effect blocked the operation of construction companies.



Later BTA learnt from the Regional Development and Public Works Ministry that Minister Komitova has dismissed also Ivaylo Denchev, member of RIA's Management Board.



Meanwhile Minister Komitova said that a document authorizing payments has been found and speculated that these may be companies close to the dismissed RIA leadership.



At the end of May Apostol Minchev was appointed Chair of the RIA Management Board and Vesselin Peykov and Ivaylo Denchev were designated as members of the Agency's Management Board.



Komitova has invited all mayors and companies affected by Minchev's order to a meeting on July 23. /Bta