Bulgaria Elects: Stand up! Thugs out! and Democratic Bulgaria Ready to Negotiate with ITN

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 20, 2021, Tuesday // 09:06
The political forces represented at the 46th National Assembly held a technical meeting to discuss the agenda of the first plenary sitting convened by this country’s President Radev on July 21, informs the reporter of the Bulgarian National Radio Maria Fileva. The political forces have already distributed their seats in the plenary hall, as well as the procedures for nomination of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

“Democratic Bulgaria” coalition and “Stand up! Thugs out!” coalition said they were ready to hold talks with “There is Such a People” party to discuss the opportunities to form a new government. On July 20, all parliamentary groups will hold a sitting to decide on their nominations for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Bulgarian National Assembly.

The Deputy Chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) Ahmed Ahmedov refuted the claims of GERB-SDS that MRF pumped votes into “There is Such a People” party (ITN) and that ITN was engineered by MRF./BNR

