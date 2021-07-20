Maria Bakalova Becomes Ambassador for Destination Bulgaria
Maria Bakalova, who became the first Bulgarian actress nominated for an Oscar, received the honorary title "Ambassador for Destination Bulgaria” at a meeting with Bulgaria’s caretaker Minister of Tourism Stela Baltova. Maria Bakalova visited the Ministry of Tourism immediately after taking part in the Cannes Film Festival. Minister Baltova congratulated Maria Bakalova for becoming so successful at such a young age.
"My team and I would be happy for you to accept the symbolic role of an "Ambassador for Destination Bulgaria" said Stela Baltova during the ceremony. Maria Bakalova thanked Minister Baltova and noted that Bulgaria is a wonderful country and that its beauty, delicious food and ancient history must be promoted.
