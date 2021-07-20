Yellow Code for Heavy Rainfall in Western and Northern Bulgaria

Dangerous weather across the country. A yellow code for heavy rainfall has been announced throughout Western and Northern Bulgaria, and in three areas the danger was raised to orange early this morning.

Dozens of signals for flooded streets were received yesterday. There were heavy torrents in Sofia, Montana, Vratsa and Knezha. In the capital alone, emergency crews have responded to 47 signals. This was announced by Krassimir Dimitrov from the Emergency Aid and Prevention Directorate at the Sofia Municipality.

According to him, there were several critical points in the capital. One of them was on the boulevard "Vardar" in zh.k. "Krasna Polyana", where there was a problem with the suspension of public transport. There was an electric shock in the area of ​​"Lion's Bridge" and teams of the Sofia Municipality drained the transport underpass until 4 o'clock this morning. He specified that the situation in Sofia is already normalizing.

 

