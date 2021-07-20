Yellow Code for Heavy Rainfall in Western and Northern Bulgaria
Dangerous weather across the country. A yellow code for heavy rainfall has been announced throughout Western and Northern Bulgaria, and in three areas the danger was raised to orange early this morning.
Dozens of signals for flooded streets were received yesterday. There were heavy torrents in Sofia, Montana, Vratsa and Knezha. In the capital alone, emergency crews have responded to 47 signals. This was announced by Krassimir Dimitrov from the Emergency Aid and Prevention Directorate at the Sofia Municipality.
According to him, there were several critical points in the capital. One of them was on the boulevard "Vardar" in zh.k. "Krasna Polyana", where there was a problem with the suspension of public transport. There was an electric shock in the area of "Lion's Bridge" and teams of the Sofia Municipality drained the transport underpass until 4 o'clock this morning. He specified that the situation in Sofia is already normalizing.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » 170 Forest Fires Extinguished in Bulgaria for 24 hours
- » Yellow Code for Dangerous Weather in 7 Districts
- » Death Toll from Floods in Western Germany Rises to 45
- » Sunny Weather in Election Day in Bulgaria
- » Study Says Recent Heat Wave in North America Likely Linked to Global Climate Change
- » Dangerous Weather with Heat and Summer Storms on the First Day of July