COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 113 New Cases, 8 Districts without Infections

113 are the new cases of COVID-19 in our country when 18 183 tests were performed. Just over half a percent of the samples are positive. This is shown by the data in the Single Information Portal.

There are no newly registered cases in 8 districts - Vidin, Dobrich, Lovech, Montana, Pernik, Pleven, Smolyan and Yambol

3 people died with COVID-19 per day, 189 recovered. 739 patients were in hospital, 88 of them in intensive care units.

7,779 vaccines were given per day.