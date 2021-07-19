Bulgaria: Unmarked Police Car Hit Child on Crosswalk,Who Later Died in Hospital

Today at about 11.40 am on the main street in the village of Bratanitsa in Pazardzhik, an employee of the Ministry of Interior with an official car hit an 8-year-old girl on a crossroad, BNR reported.

According to witnesses, the child suddenly jumped on the road.

Teams of local police and an ambulance were sent to the scene.

The child was transported to the Multi-profile Hospital for active treatment in Pazardzhik in a very serious condition and unfortunately died, said the spokesman of the Pazardzhik police Miroslav Stoyanov.

The driver is presumed to be an officer of anti-organized crime unit. Procedural and investigative actions are being carried out at the spot.

The prosecutor's office was informed about the incident.

"I could not specify at this stage the unit where the officer works, I can only specify that it is an employee of the Ministry of Interior with an official unmarked car."

"At this stage I do not know that there is alcohol use, but this is yet to come. clarified, as the employee will also have a blood sample taken for laboratory analysis, "a spokesman for the Pazardzhik police told BNR.

The Pazardzhik prosecutor's office is expected to issue official information on the case./BNR