Prosecutor's Office Announced - No "Illegal" Wiretapping of Politicians

Sofia City Prosecutor's Office said it had not found illegal wiretapping of politicians, as well as violations in the use of special intelligence means (SRS) by any of the responsible institutions - SANS, the State Agency for Technical Operations (DATO), GDCOP and Internal Security at the Interior Ministry.

The investigation ended nearly two months after it began, with the prosecutor's office referring to allegations by Democratic Bulgaria co-chair Atanas Atanasov, who announced that there had been mass wiretapping of politicians and protesters before the elections.

The statement of the prosecutor's office speaks only about "politicians", but not about "citizens". The Office of the Control of Special Intelligence Means also launched an investigation, and received individual inquiries from people who were reported to have been wiretapped.

As a result of the investigation, no violations were found committed by oficcers of SANS, DGCOC-MIA, Internal Security Directorate (ICE) in the Ministry of Interior.

In connection with the procedures for requesting, authorizing and applying special intelligence means, their storage and destruction of information obtained through them No use of SRS intended for the secret collection of information for the purpose of eavesdropping on representatives of political parties has been established.

The prosecutor's office specifically clarified that it had also checked whether the president, the vice president, the former prime minister, as well as the caretaker prime minister had been wiretapped, and it had not been established that the SRS had been applied to them.