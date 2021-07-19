Almost 170 Forest Fires in 24 Hours in Bulgaria

Nearly 170 forest and country fires in Bulgaria have been put down around the clock, most of them without material damage. This is according to a report of the General Directorate "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population".

On Sunday evening, a large forest fire broke out at the 76th kilometer of the Trakya highway, near the village of Kalugerovo in the direction of Bourgas.

Two fire trucks, SUVs with 14 firefighters, as well as a pickup truck with forest employees were involved in the battle with the flames. Self-wooded pine trees, dry grasses and bushes have burned.

The fire burnt on an area of ​​about 50 acres, of which 5 acres of wheat.

On Sunday, a block of wheat burned in the land of the village of Voysil.

It was extinguished by 10 firefighters from Plovdiv and Saedinenie, but 400 decares of wheat were destroyed. Another fire destroyed 10 decares of wheat crops in the area of village of Malo Konare in Pazardzhik region.