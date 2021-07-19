Bulgaria's ICT Sector Ranks First in Employed Women in EU

In 2020, the number of specialists employed at Bulgaria's ICT sector increased by 2,100, indicate data of Eurostat. Thus, the number of Bulgarians working in the ICT field rose to 103,300, or 3.2% of all people employed in Bulgaria, informs Capital weekly.

In Bulgaria, women accounted for 28.2% of ICT specialists in 2020- the highest share among the EU Member States. The Czech Republic is at the bottom of this ranking, as only 10.3% of the people employed in the ITC sector in Czechia are women.