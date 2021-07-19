Bulgaria's ICT Sector Ranks First in Employed Women in EU

Business | July 19, 2021, Monday // 11:58
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's ICT Sector Ranks First in Employed Women in EU pixabay.com

In 2020, the number of specialists employed at Bulgaria's ICT sector increased by 2,100, indicate data of Eurostat. Thus, the number of Bulgarians working in the ICT field rose to 103,300, or 3.2% of all people employed in Bulgaria, informs Capital weekly.

In Bulgaria, women accounted for 28.2% of ICT specialists in 2020- the highest share among the EU Member States. The Czech Republic is at the bottom of this ranking, as only 10.3% of the people employed in the ITC sector in Czechia are women. 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: gender gap, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria