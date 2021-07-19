Bulgaria Bans Travelers from Cyprus, Great Britain, Northern Ireland, Spain, Fiji and Kuwait

As of today, citizens from Cyprus, Great Britain, Northern Ireland, Spain, Fiji and Kuwait will not be allowed on the territory of Bulgaria. The reason is that these countries are in the "red zone", which means that they are highly infected with Covid-19.

The ban is also valid for tourists from these countries. An exception is made only for Bulgarian citizens arriving from there, BNR reports.

Citizens from Russia and Portugal will enter our country with a negative PCR test, done up to 72 hours before arrival. Those who do not have one will be subject to a 10-day quarantine or must send a negative PCR test result by email within 24 hours of arrival.



As of today, children up to 12 years of age, arriving from the green and orange zones, are allowed on the territory of Bulgaria without submitting documents for vaccination or coronavirus disease.

The 10-day quarantine on entry from Bulgaria to England and Scotland was abolished. However, those vaccinated against Covid-19 were not released from the test before their trip, our Foreign Ministry said.

48 hours before departure, Bulgarian citizens must fill out a form up to 3 days before departure, take a PCR test and pay for a second test, which they must take on the first or second day of arrival. If the test is positive, they will be subject to a 10-day quarantine.