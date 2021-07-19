England to Abandon Almost all Coronavirus Restrictions

World | July 19, 2021, Monday // 09:17
Bulgaria: England to Abandon Almost all Coronavirus Restrictions pixabay.com

On Monday, England will do away with all of its legal coronavirus restrictions in what many people have dubbed "Freedom Day".

Masks will no longer be compulsory indoors, social distancing will be abolished and more than six people will be allowed to mix inside homes for the first time since September last year.

But with 50,000 new COVID-19 cases per day occurring in the United Kingdom currently – the highest numbers since Britain's third wave in January – is this the right time to be doing it?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes so and is backing his government's vaccination drive – which has seen more than two-thirds of all adults double vaccinated – to allow it to happen and let the last remaining closed businesses, such as nightclubs, reopen.

There are dissenting voices though, with many experts and medical professionals voicing their concerns that removing all restrictions at once could lead to out of control infections and allow new coronavirus variations to emerge – with England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty even admitting hospital admissions could hit "scary numbers" soon.

Those in Britain only need to look across the North Sea to see what has happened in the Netherlands over the past three weeks and the devastating effects of reopening normal life too quickly – which saw infections rise more than 500 per cent in just one week./ABS.net

 

