Yellow Code for Dangerous Weather in 7 Districts

Before noon over Western Bulgaria it will be mostly sunny. Around and in the afternoon there will be cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds. There will be short-term precipitation, in places with thunder, there are conditions for hail.

Yellow code for dangerous weather has been announced in 7 districts of the country - Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Sofia district, Sofia, Pernik and Kyustendil. This is according to the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Over the eastern half of the country it will be mostly sunny, in the morning with temporary increases in cloudiness. A light to moderate wind from the east-southeast will blow. Maximum temperatures will be mostly between 30 and 35 degrees.

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea coast. It will blow to a moderate wind from east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be 28-30 degrees. The temperature of the sea water is 26-27 degrees. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains before noon. In the afternoon over the massifs of Western Bulgaria will develop cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds and in some places there will be short-term precipitation and thunder. A moderate southeast wind will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 23 degrees, at 2000 meters - about 17 degrees.

In the coming days there will be hours of sunshine, but there will be cumulonimbus clouds on Tuesday in Northern and Western Bulgaria, and on Wednesday mainly in the East there will be short-term precipitation, accompanied by thunder, in some areas and hail. The wind will gradually orient from the northwest, on Wednesday it will intensify to moderate.

Temperatures will drop, on Wednesday the maximum will be between 29 and 34 degrees.