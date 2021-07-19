COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 35 New Case, 15 Areas without Infections

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 35 New Case, 15 Areas without Infections

There are 35 new cases of coronavirus in our country. Just over 5,900 tests were performed, which means that the percentage of positive samples remains low.

744 patients remain for treatment in hospitals, nearly 90 of them in intensive care units. Five people have lost the battle with the disease.

The total doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the last 24 hours are over 2000.

