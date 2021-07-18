Caretaker PM Yanev: I Could Agree to Become Elected PM but Not at All Costs

"I could be prime minister in a regular cabinet, but not at any cost," Prime Minister Stefan Yanev told BTV.

He clarified that so far no such talks have been held with him.

"If such an invitation arrives, it must be based on priorities, visions, a program and a coalition that will nominate a government," Yanev added.

He considers the reform of the judiciary, support of the business in post-pandemic and the continuation of social programs to be the most important priorities.

According to Yanev, the caretaker government has coped well with its main task - the organization of the parliamentary elections. In response to a question, he said that almost all parties were ready to buy votes, but the Interior Ministry opposed these attempts.

For Stefan Yanev, the low turnout is due to the fact that the parties have not found a way to send their messages to the people on the one hand, and to hear what they want on the other.

According to the caretaker Prime Minister, the work of the ministers did not affect the result of GERB party, as they acted s within the law and their actions were not politically motivated.

"If there is an accusation of the work of individual ministers, I attribute it to normal political talking."

Asked what assessment the acting prime minister gave to the chief prosecutor, he clarified that it was given by the people in the squares and streets of Bulgaria last year. It has not changed.

"People wanted his resignation, they wanted justice restored. In one year, Ivan Geshev did not show a different type of behavior," added Stefan Yanev.