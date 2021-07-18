President Radev: Bulgaria Needs Financial Decentralization
Security and transparent conditions for business are key to promoting investment and sustainable development of small settlements, said President Rumen Radev during a meeting with the leadership of the Municipality of Straldzha, where the head of state visited.
The concentration of funds mainly in the country's major cities is a problem that is high time to be resolved, the president said.
According to him, there is a need for real financial decentralization of the municipalities and support of the state for honest and fair business, which should develop its investments in the small settlements as well.
In Aytos, where he laid flowers in front of the memorial plaque of Vasil Levski in the yard of the church "St. Dimitar Solunski" on the occasion of the 184th anniversary of the birth of the National Hero, Radev asked political parties and leaders to follow the covenants of Vasil Levski.
"He has given us a very clear direction," the president said.
