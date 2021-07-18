COVID-19 in Bulgaria: No Registered Diceased in Last 24 Hrs

There are no registered deceased patients with COVID-19 for the last 24 hours in our country, the data of the Unified Information Portal shows.

The new cases are 57, with 10,701 tests performed.

About 0.5% of the samples are positive. 12 regions are without a single new case.

These are Veliko Tarnovo, Vidin, Dobrich, Kardzhali, Kyustendil, Montana, Pernik, Pleven, Smolyan, Targovishte, Shumen and Yambol.

741 patients are hospitalized, and 91 of them are in the intensive care unit.

The total number of active cases is 7591. 10 patients were reported cured.