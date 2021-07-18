COVID-19 in Bulgaria: No New Cases in Last 24 Hrs
There are no registered deceased patients with COVID-19 for the last 24 hours in our country, the data of the Unified Information Portal shows.
The new cases are 57, with 10,701 tests performed.
About 0.5% of the samples are positive. 12 regions are without a single new case.
These are Veliko Tarnovo, Vidin, Dobrich, Kardzhali, Kyustendil, Montana, Pernik, Pleven, Smolyan, Targovishte, Shumen and Yambol.
741 patients are hospitalized, and 91 of them are in the intensive care unit.
The total number of active cases is 7591. 10 patients were reported cured.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 76 New Cases, 7 Areas without Infections
- » COVID-19: Third Wave is Here - 3.5 Mln. Cases in One Week Worldwide
- » Aspirin Reduces Risk of Heart Attacks in Patients with Pneumonia
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 94 New Cases
- » Rising Infections of Covid-19 in Russia Is due to Change in Dominant Strain
- » Study Compares Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinovac Vaccines