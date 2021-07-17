ITN Should be More Opened to Dialog Says Tatyana Dontcheva

Newly elected MP in the 46th National Assembly Tatiana Dontcheva, called on her colleagues from "There is such a people" to be more opened to dialog and not to set conditions that would lead to refusal of their proposals.

Before the Bulgarian National Radio, she gave the example of Ivan Kostov, who in 1997 had a majority of 147 MPs, without being obliged to anyone, put a declaration of national consent at the table.

"This declaration was leading for two or three years," Dontcheva recalled. She called for priorities to be formulated in the next parliament and then worked on.

"National priorities must be discussed with both the BSP and the MRF, despite the fact that Democratic Bulgaria has stated that any form of communication with the MRF is unacceptable," said the MP from "Rise up! Thugs out."

According to Dontcheva, "There are such people" have reasonable opinion and people who are not so arrogant and who would not want to go through parliament for two weeks and go home. "People don't want that." she said.

They think that politicians have a duty to do what the people elected the parliament want.

However, when the people have sent very few politicians to the field, this process becomes very difficult. That is exactly what some ITN representatives need to understand.

"Rough pressure on skis leads to falls. There is always a need for allies," she said.