Caretaker Cabinet Fulfilled Its Tasks Says President Radev

Rumen Radev gave his assessment of the work of the caretaker cabinet. He expressed his opinion that the cabinet successfully fulfills the task he was given - "the beginning of the dismantling of the vicious model of governance and the recovery of the statehood."

"Creating a successful cabinet that benefits the trust of the people requires responsibility and hard work, openness and constructive dialogue, integrity and clear moral principles," Rumen Radev said.

According to President Rumen Radev, the most important task for parties and the country at the moment is to create a sustainable, efficient and functioning government.

"If the parties do not elect a cabinet, of course I will appoint a caretaker government." he added.

"It is my right to decide whether to continue in these persons or with some changes," Radev said. The president also said he would begin consultations with parliamentary parties to form a government as soon as possible.

According to President Rumen Radev, the eventual resignation of Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev will be "in favor of civil society and the country".

He said this after his meeting with intellectuals in Varna today.

"The requested termination of the powers of the chief prosecutor is a natural result of everything that has happened so far," the head of state added.