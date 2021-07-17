Justice Minister Stoilov: SJC Has to Show How Independent It Is

Now the members of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) should show whether they are independent and emancipated, Justice Minister Yanaki Stoilov commented for Bulgarian National Television (BNT) Saturday, as quoted by his ministry.



The SJC members now face a tough test and will have to illustrate their independence from the position of some persons or other with a role in the SJC, Stoilov said.



SJC is scheduled to meet on July 22. Item one on the agenda will be StoilovТs proposal to relieve Ivan Geshev of his duties as Prosecutor General of the Republic of Bulgaria ahead of term, the press release recalls.



Stoilov said before BNT that after he had acquainted himself with the information provided by caretaker Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov , he had drawn up a proposal supported with argument which he had duly deposited it with the SJC. Stoilov specified that the SJC Plenum could close this issue in essence should it come up with a decision. There are also other options, such as additional investigation, he noted.



Anyone who launches proposals raising the question about the place of the prosecution should know that, according to the existing binding interpretations of the Constitutional Court, this matter pertains to the form of state governance, i.e. to the Grand National Assembly, Stoilov commented, as quoted by the press release. In his, the ordinary National Assembly can make constitutional amendments if the prosecution remains within the judiciary.



The caretaker Justice Minister said he hoped Bulgaria would not be pushed into another round of elections, particularly for a Grand National Assembly, for that would lead to destabilization and would turn attention away from subjects important to the people.



"It would be better to move from the foundation - from matters like increasing incomes, a drastic cut of corruption and stabilizing state institutions - to the top, the Constitution", the Justice Minister said.