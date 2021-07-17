Caretaker PM Yanev: Bulgaria Needs Substantive Judicial Reform

Politics | July 17, 2021, Saturday // 23:37
Bulgaria: Caretaker PM Yanev: Bulgaria Needs Substantive Judicial Reform

The Bulgarians want to see a substantive judicial reform, not just something to report abroad, said the caretaker Prime Minister.

The public's sense of justice, which is upheld by the judiciary, must be restored.

"This involves a much broader range of issues," including the new parliament, he said.

People expect it  to form a stable majority with priorities, with clear governance goals and a clear programme, parts of which are already being discussed.

In his view, however, "single party" discussion is not the best option - what is needed is dialogue, above all among the parliamentary parties.

Caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev said he expected legal experts to say if and how the grounds cited in a report calling for the dismissal of Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev can turn into a legal proceeding.

On Saturday, Yanev talked to reporters in Balchik where he met with the municipality Mayor Nikolai Angelov.


Taking a question, Yanev said the reasoning behind such a proposal must be seen first.

"I am familiar with [Interior Minister] Boyko Rashkov's request, which is backed with certain arguments," said Yanev, adding that legal experts must have their say.

Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria