Floods in Germany: Over 90 People Killed, 618 Injured in Ahrweiler District

Society » INCIDENTS | July 17, 2021, Saturday // 10:27
Bulgaria: Floods in Germany: Over 90 People Killed, 618 Injured in Ahrweiler District aljazeera

More than 90 people were killed and 618 others were injured in the Ahrweiler district in Germany's southwestern state of Rhineland-Palatinate as a result of floods, Koblenz police said on Saturday.

"As of Saturday, at 5:00 a.m. [03:00 GMT], more than 90 people have died. We should be wary of an increase in the death toll. The police presidium received information about 618 injured. Here, the numbers can also grow," the city police said in a statement. In most parts of the district, there is still no electricity or telephone communications. Due to bad weather, roads remain closed and people are cautioned against traveling to the region. Police continue to heavily patrol the disaster areas.

Heavy rains and major floods have been ravaging western Europe over this week. The bad weather also severely damaged buildings and other infrastructure in the affected areas.
The downpour was brought to Germany by the Bernd cyclone on Monday. The latest reported toll of casualties stated over 100 people killed and dozens of others missing. Emergency services, as well as the forces of the Bundeswehr, are involved in the rescue work. (ANI/Sputnik)

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: floods, Germany
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria