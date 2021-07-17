COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 76 New Cases, 7 Areas without Infections

76 new coronavirus infections were registered in the last 24 hours in our country with 16,122 tests performed (slightly more than 0.4 percent positive). Six people have died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria reached 422,873. They were identified by 3,404,115 tests. A total of 18,169 people have died in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic.

The active cases are 7,544. Of these, 736 were hospitalized, including 91 in the intensive care unit. 84 people who tested positive for coronavirus recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of cured in our country is 397,160.

Since the beginning of the campaign, 1,907,247 doses of vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria, including 10,682 for the past 24 hours.

A total of 13,457 cases of coronavirus were confirmed among medical staff, including 3,861 physicians and 4,554 nurses.