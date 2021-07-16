US Embassy Asked Boyko Borissov about Collage with Perished US Astronauts

Politics | July 16, 2021, Friday // 23:33
Bulgaria: US Embassy Asked Boyko Borissov about Collage with Perished US Astronauts

The US embassy reacted directly to Boyko Borissov over his use of a printed collage during a GERB political briefing on Wednesday, based on a photo of the international crew of the space shuttle "Columbia", which collapsed on its return to Earth in 2003.

Everyone on board died in the incident.

"The issue was raised directly with Mr. Borissov," the embassy's press service told Free Europe.

In the ironic photo, the heads of the astronauts were replaced with those of Atanas Atanasov, Hristo Ivanov, Maya Manolova, Toshko Yordanov, Nikolay Hadjigenov, Ivo Mirchev and Tsvetan Tsvetanov.

In fact, the collage appeared on social media days before GERB's briefing, and the party denied any of its members were behind it.

